Tems, Burna Boy nominated for BET Hip-Hop Awards

Nigerian Artiste, Burna Boy, and Tems, have been nominated for the 17th BET Hip-Hop Awards.

The Award show is scheduled to hold on Friday, September 30, 2022, in Atlanta, United States.

The nomination list which was released on Monday showcased the past year of hip hop music in 17 categories.

Tems earned three nominations for her feature in Future’s ‘Wait For U’ while Burna Boy got a nomination in the Video Director of the Year category for his self-directed music video, Last Last.

See other artistes in this category:

Best Hip Hop Video

D.M.B. – A$ap Rocky

Family Ties – Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar

Good Love – City Girls Feat. Usher

Hot Sh*t – Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk

London – Bia & J. Cole

Wait For U – Future Feat. Drake & Tems

Way 2 Sexy – Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug

Best Collaboration

Family Ties – Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar

Good Love – City Girls Feat. Usher

Hot Shit – Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk

Jimmy Cooks -Drake Feat. 21 Savage

Johnny P’s Caddy Benny – The Butcher & J. Cole

Wait For U – Future Feat. Drake & Tems

Way 2 Sexy – Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug#

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom

Burna Boy

Cole Bennett

Colin Tilley

Director X

Kendrick Lamar & Dave Free

Teyana Taylor

Song of the Year

Big Energy – Latto

F.N.F. (Let’s Go) – Hitkidd & Glorilla

First Class – Jack Harlow

Hot Shit – Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk

Super Gremlin – Kodak Black

Wait For U – Future Feat. Drake & Tems

Way 2 Sexy- Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug