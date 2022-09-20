Whitemoney announces deal with Banky W’s EME

BBNaija ‘Shine Your Eye’ winner, Hazel Oyeze Onoduenyi aka Whitemoney has announced a deal with Banky W’s record label, Empire Mates Entertainment (EME).

The elated reality TV star made the announcement via his Instagram page on Tuesday.

He shared a photo flanked by Banky W and Captain Tunde Demuren.

Captioning the post, the aspiring ‘Grammy-winner’ expressed excitement about the his new journey while announcing the release date for an incoming project.

He wrote: “Now that we are in good hands, let the music flow. “Egwu” & “You Bad” DROPS: 23:09:22. Are You Ready????

EME Music established in 2002 is co-owned by singer and politician, Banky W and Captain Tunde Demuren.

It was home to recording artistes such as Banky himself and Niyola. DJ Xclusive was the label’s official DJ. Wizkid, Skales and Shaydee were all formerly signed to the label.

In 2018, however, Banky W revealed that the record label which launched Wizkid‘s music career, Empire Mates Entertainment will no longer produce and sell records as their core business but has pivoted to being a media and management agency.

He noted the business has been restructured, with their services being pivoted to a media agency, engaged in PR, talent management, and production.

Some of the talents under the new EME agency include such ToolzO, Adesua Wellington, Ebuka Echendu, DJ Xclusive and of course Banky W.