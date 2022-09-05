Art Music

Wizkid wins five Headies awards

September 5, 2022
Doofan Ben-Aondofa
Wizkid has continued to win adulation for his global smash hit, Essence, a collabo with Tems.

Afropop singer Wizkid won five awards at the 15th Headies Award on Sunday night.

This year’s awards ceremony held at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta.

It was the first time the show held outside of Nigeria.

The ‘Ojuelegba’ singer extends his record as the most awarded in the history of the Headies with a total of 20 awards.

Wizkid and Tems collaborated on the hit single, “Essence” won song of the year, best collaboration best R&B single respectively.

He also grabbed the album of the year for Made in Lagos (Deluxe Edition), Best Afrobeat Album (Made in Lagos).

Read Also:  Kizz Daniel apologises to Tanzanians again, performs free show

In 2011, Wizkid earned his first Headies award with his song, ‘Holla at your Boy’ in the Next Rated Category.

Get more stories like this on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram

Related Stories