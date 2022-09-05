Wizkid wins five Headies awards

Afropop singer Wizkid won five awards at the 15th Headies Award on Sunday night.

This year’s awards ceremony held at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta.

It was the first time the show held outside of Nigeria.

The ‘Ojuelegba’ singer extends his record as the most awarded in the history of the Headies with a total of 20 awards.

Wizkid and Tems collaborated on the hit single, “Essence” won song of the year, best collaboration best R&B single respectively.

He also grabbed the album of the year for Made in Lagos (Deluxe Edition), Best Afrobeat Album (Made in Lagos).

In 2011, Wizkid earned his first Headies award with his song, ‘Holla at your Boy’ in the Next Rated Category.