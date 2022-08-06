Wizkid’s ‘Made In Lagos’ album hits new milestone in America

Nigerian singer, Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid, has recorded a major milestone in the United States of America as his last album, ‘Made in Lagos’, has reached a new height in the country.

According to reports, the album has now sold over 500,000 units in the US, making it the singer’s first-ever body of work to hit the milestone.

The new achievement was announced by Chart data on Twitter, and fans of the singer have been bragging about it. The album, which houses several hit songs and worldwide acceptance, is still popping as it recorded yet another big achievement despite being released in the year 2020.

“Made in Lagos has sold over 500,000 copies in the US, and that milestone is Wizkid’s first ever. His teeming fans can’t help but celebrate it,” Chart Data tweeted.

Recently, popular skit maker, Carter Efe released a song, ‘Machala’ in honour of Wizkid. According to information, the quickly made it to No. 1 on streaming platforms in Nigeria.

The song is perceived by several afrobeat enthusiasts as an anthem in honour of superstar singer, Wizkid. Machala is presently trending and it has earned the highest number of streams for the week across all online streaming platforms in Nigeria.

Carter Efe, a staunch fan of Wizkid, featured emerging act, Berri Tiga, named the title of the song, ‘Machala’ and the theme was all centred around praising the Grammy-award-winning singer.

Relating the feat recorded by ‘Machala’ via his Instagram handle, the skit maker bragged about being the first comedian in Nigeria to hit such a milestone.