2Face Idibia makes public apology for being an ’embarrassment’

Singer 2Face Idibia took to Instagram on Monday, August 8, to pen down a public apology to his wife, kids, mum and management for being an embarrassment to them.

In the lengthy post, the “African Queen” singer noted that he wasn’t writing to garner sympathy but rather to set the record straight.

He wrote, “Las Las 🙏🏾This is no stunt. I’m sorry for all the embarrassment I’ve caused my wife, my kids, my mother and all our families and my management team. I’m not looking for no sympathy I’m not trying to make myself look good. This is no reverse psychology bullshit.”

“I simply just don’t want to be the one that always apologise. I’ve been a shity father and a shity husband and shity baby daddy. I have no excuses. I just want to do right by my wife, and my kids and their moms and my mom and all families and my manager and friends.”

He added that he had no fears of being canceled.

“I beg y’all to pls just face me and cancel me anyhow. I’ve been a star for so long that my bulletproof vest is worn-out. I’m not quitting or suicidal or giving up,” he continued.

“I just want to go back to my default settings and denounce my role model status and make up lost time with my kids and give y’all music that will make u remember and understand why they call me 2BABA #GRATEFUL.”

He also shared another appreciation post of his wife with the caption “orever Grateful to u @annieidibia1 Love u till I die Ur kind is rare #GRATEFUL to u forever…”

This is the first time the singer would be issuing a public apology to his wife and family, despite the several drama they have found themselves in the last couple of months.

A few months ago, 2Face and his wife Annie Idibia were caught in a crisis which Annie made public on social media.

In September 2021, Annie called him out about his ‘suspicious’ relationship with one of his baby mamas, Pero. She accused him and his family of not caring about her since they married, noting that they had done everything to frustrate their relationship.

The couple got married in May 2012 and have two daughters.