50 Cent claims Beyoncé confronted him over Jay-Z feud

Rapper 50 Cent has disclosed the moment Beyoncé confronted him over his feud with Jay-Z.

The “Many Men” hitmaker revealed that Queen Bey “jumped out” at him and “was ready to fight” after he stopped by to talk to her husband in Las Vegas many years ago.

He made this revelation during an appearance on “The Breakfast Club.”

He recalled “She was on a window sill. We were in Vegas.”

“And I’m like, ‘Wait, what is you doing? That’s me and Jay-Z’s stuff, this ain’t got nothing to do with you, girl.’”

While 50 Cent and Jay-Z’s beef never escalated into a full-blown feud, both rappers didn’t quite see eye-to-eye.

He also noted that he was taken aback by Beyonce’s reaction.

“I was like, ‘Oh, s–t!’ I didn’t really know what to do,” he said. “It was one of those situations where you were like, ‘Woah!’ If you say this to Jay, he’ll look at you and go, ‘Nah, that happened.’”

“I’m like, ‘Woah, woah, woah.’ She throwing me off now ’cause I don’t know exactly how to respond to this. You are still Beyoncé. She brought all of the sexy over with that energy jumping off.”