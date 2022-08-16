A$AP Rocky charged with assault over 2021 shooting in Hollywood

American rapper A$AP Rocky has been hit with assault and weapons charges in connection with a shooting in Hollywood last year.

According to BBC, The star, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, is alleged to have pointed the gun at a former friend during an argument in November.

Prosecutors say he later fired the weapon twice in the direction of the victim, who sustained a minor injury.

The rapper, who had a baby with singer Rihanna in May, is due to appear in court on Wednesday to answer two charges of assault with a semi-automatic firearm with allegations of personally using a firearm.

Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón said, “Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offense that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood,”

“My office conducted a thorough review of the evidence in this case and determined that the addition of a special firearm allegation was warranted.”

Rocky was arrested in April and charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

The rapper is under investigation by the LAPD for his alleged involvement in a Nov. 6 shooting.

Police said an argument between “two acquaintances” escalated and resulted in the suspect firing a handgun at the victim. Following the shooting, the suspect and two additional males fled the scene on foot.

Authorities later identified the rapper as the suspect.

The 33-year-old, who has had two US number one albums, could face up to nine years in prison if found guilty.

His lawyer had no immediate comment on the charges.

The rapper first ran into trouble with the law in 2019 after he was arrested in Sweden for his involvement in a public fight with some alleged drug addicts and was jailed for a month.

US president at that time, US President Donald Trump demanded that Sweden “give ASAP Rocky his freedom” in a series of tweets.

In an interview, he described his time in prison as a “very difficult and humbling experience.”

A$AP Rocky was one of the biggest breakout stars of the 2010s, earning eight platinum singles in the US including Wild For The Night, Everyday, LSD and A$AP Forever.

He rose to fame after being championed by Drake, and has worked with artists including Alicia Keys, Lana Del Rey, Skepta, Selena Gomez and Kendrick Lamar.

Last year, he confirmed he was in a relationship with Rihanna, calling her the “love of my life” and “the one”.