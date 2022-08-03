Actor Aguba: I’m Israeli, not Nigerian

Actor Kenneth Jideofor aka Aguba has stated his ‘real’ citizenship, claiming he’s certainly not a Nigerian.

Aguba, who was recently rescued from the streets of Enugu and given a home by General Overseer of Omega Power Ministry (OPM), Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, in one of the church’s free estates in Port-Harcourt, raised eyebrows after he revealed the kind of woman he desires to marry.

This was right after the cleric pledged to sponsor the actor’s wedding to any interested woman.

Aguda insisted on marrying a virgin from Israel even after a number of ladies expressed interest in him.

In a recent interview with one Lucku Udu, Aguba claimed he wasn’t an Igbo man from Nigeria but an Israel citizen.

Below is the conversation that ensued between the Udu and Aguba.

Udu: Are you married?

“I’m not married. I plan to marry but if it’s my choice. Marriage is choice, it is not anyhow,” he replied.

Udu: Do you have any woman in mind?

“Yes, I have a woman in mind. My place because, I’m not Igbo. I’m not an Igbo man. I’m not Nigerian. I am from Israel,” Aguba responded.

“You’re from Israel?”

The actor stated; “Yes!”

Udu: So, you’re not even a citizen of Nigeria?

Aguba returned: “At all! I’m not a citizen. I’m Israel citizen.”

Udu: So, you have somebody in Israel that you’re looking at?

“Yes, I need a woman in Israel because God created men and women. He didn’t say, “Na only this you marry…..just choosing…choose anyone you like”, Aguba retorted.

Udu: So, the one you like is an Israel woman?

Aguba replied: “Yes, Israel woman with virgin.”

“Should she be tall or short?” Aguba answered; “Very tall and slim.”