Adam Noah Levine denies ‘affair’ with Summer Stroh

Grammy-winning band Maroon 5’s frontman, Adam Noah Levine, has denied having an affair with Summer Stroh.

Recall the singer has been accused of cheating by an Instagram model, Summer Stroh who claimed to have been his mistress.

She added that the relationship lasted roughly a year and during the time they were together she was “exploited” and “manipulated” by him.

The allegation came just a week after Noah’s wife publicly announced her third pregnancy.

But, on Tuesday, Noah, who took to his Instagram story to deny having an affair with the model, however, claimed he crossed the line during a regrettable period of his life.

He wrote, “I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in any kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life.

“I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family. My wife and my family are all I care about in this world.”

“To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it, and we will get through it together,” he added.