Adele reveals postponed Vegas residency had ‘no soul’ and ‘lacked intimacy’

Adele has disclosed the reasons behind her postponed Las Vegas residency noting that she had to move it because it had “no soul.”

The Grammy Award-winning singer made this revelation in her cover story with Elle Magazine.

Adele was scheduled to begin her residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on January 21 2022, with shows extending through to April. However, the day before the opening night, she announced its postponement in a video shared on social media, telling fans they weren’t ready.

Describing her scrapped “Weekends With Adele” as the “worst moment in my career,” she said “I was so excited about those shows, it was devastating.”

“There was just no soul in it,” Adele told Elle. “The stage setup wasn’t right. It was very disconnected from me and my band, and it lacked intimacy. And maybe I tried too hard to give it those things in such a controlled environment.”

Speaking of the time after the postponement, she said “The first couple of months was really, really hard. I was embarrassed. But it actually made my confidence in myself grow, because it was a very brave thing to do. And I don’t think many people would have done what I did. I’m very proud of myself for standing by my artistic needs.”

The “Oh My God” singer will attempt Vegas once more beginning on November 18 after creating her own residency with Stufish, the British entertainment architectural company that worked on her Brit Awards performance.

She told Elle that “the story of the beginning of my career to now.”

Back in January, Adele announced the postponement of her Vegas residency in an emotional video she shared on Instagram apologising to her fans for rescheduling the concert dates as her team has been “up against so much.”

Adele said tearfully, “Hi, listen, I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready. We tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID. Half my crew, half my team are down with COVID — they still are.”

“It’s been impossible to finish the show — and I can’t give you what I have right now. I’m tired. I’m tired. I’m sorry it’s so last minute, we’ve been awake for over 30 hours now trying to figure it out, and we’ve run out of time.”

Assuring fans that the show will still happen, she said, “I’m so upset, and I’m really embarrassed and so sorry to everyone that’s traveled again. I’m really, really sorry, I’m really sorry. We’re on it, we’re gonna reschedule all of the dates, we’re on it right now, and I’m gonna finish my show, and I’m gonna get it to where it’s supposed to be. I’m so sorry it’s been impossible, we’ve been up against so much, and it just ain’t ready. I’m really sorry.”

She also noted that the rescheduled gigs would take place end of 2023 and into early 2023