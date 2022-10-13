Alex Jones ordered to pay $965 million damages to Sandy Hook school shooting victims

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has been ordered to pay $965m (£869m) in damages after falsely claiming the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting was a hoax.
According to a report in BBC, the families of eight victims, and an FBI agent who responded to the attack, had sought at least $550m in the defamation trial in Connecticut.
They alleged the right-wing radio host’s misinformation led to a decade of harassment and death threats.
If you enjoy this story, please do not forget to check out our other news stories:
- Nigerian actress: Don’t tell me if you catch my husband cheating
- Tom Holland & Zendaya spotted walking through louvre in Paris
- Twitter suspends Kanye West account for anti-semitic comment
- Tonto Dikeh: Why I’m hiding my new man like AIDS
- Who is Surovikin, Russia’s new commander for the war in Ukraine?
- Temitope Hamzat: Why Nigerian actresses succumb to sex-for-roles
- Adidas puts partnership with Kanye West under review
- Beverly Osu: I don’t have emotional strength to be baby mama
- Davido confirms he’ll marry Chioma in 2023
- BBNaija: Sheggz was misunderstood – Bella
Twenty children and six adults were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School.
Jones, who founded the conspiracy-laden Infowars website and talk show, argued for years that the massacre was a “staged” government plot to take guns from Americans and that “no-one died”.
He called the parents of victims “crisis actors” and argued that some of them never actually existed.