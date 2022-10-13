People

Alex Jones ordered to pay $965 million damages to Sandy Hook school shooting victims

October 13, 2022
Layiwola Obafemi
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has been ordered to pay $965m (£869m) in damages after falsely claiming the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting was a hoax.

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has been ordered to pay $965m (£869m) in damages after falsely claiming the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting was a hoax.

According to a report in BBC, the families of eight victims, and an FBI agent who responded to the attack, had sought at least $550m in the defamation trial in Connecticut.

They alleged the right-wing radio host’s misinformation led to a decade of harassment and death threats.

Twenty children and six adults were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

Jones, who founded the conspiracy-laden Infowars website and talk show, argued for years that the massacre was a “staged” government plot to take guns from Americans and that “no-one died”.

He called the parents of victims “crisis actors” and argued that some of them never actually existed.

Get more stories like this on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram

Related Stories