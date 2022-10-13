Alexx Ekubo: What I’ll do if I find someone who loves me again

Actor-cum-model Alexx Ekubo has confessed what he intends to do if he finds someone who loves him again.
Ekubo, who lost out on love the previous year, said he would cling on to his next lover like a thief when she eventually materialises.
“If I find somebody who likes me again, I go hold am like thief,” he tweeted.
If you enjoy this story, please do not forget to check out our other news stories:
- Chacha Eke: I never imagined I’d ever deal with mental health issue
- Nigerian actress: Don’t tell me if you catch my husband cheating
- Tom Holland & Zendaya spotted walking through louvre in Paris
- Twitter suspends Kanye West account for anti-semitic comment
- Tonto Dikeh: Why I’m hiding my new man like AIDS
- Who is Surovikin, Russia’s new commander for the war in Ukraine?
- Temitope Hamzat: Why Nigerian actresses succumb to sex-for-roles
- Adidas puts partnership with Kanye West under review
- Beverly Osu: I don’t have emotional strength to be baby mama
- Davido confirms he’ll marry Chioma in 2023
On May 2021, Alexx Ekubo proposed to his Los Angeles-born model and actress ex-girlfriend, Fancy Acholonu in Los Angeles, United States of America.
But the union was not to be as the duo broke up three months after their engagement in August, 2021.
Speculations about their relationship hitting the rocks surfaced after Fancy unfollowed Alexx and also deleted their joint Instagram page which was created to showcase their love.
Confirming the breakup, Fancy on her official Instagram page, did not give a reason for the breakup but urged Nigerians to respect her privacy.