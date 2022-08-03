Arise TV anchor Rufai Oseni apologises for driving on BRT lane

Arise TV show anchor Rufai Oseni has apologised for committing a traffic infraction in Lagos on Monday.

He apologised to all parties involved in the incident, stating it has been a humbling experience for him.

Oseni was arrested for driving on the BRT lane, a development that generated massive reactions on social media after he alleged police operatives pointed guns at him.

A video however appeared where he was seen charging at a police officer, stating ”I will call the Governor, nonsense.”

He was fined ₦70,000 for the offence after appearing on Tuesday in court, according to Lagos police spokesman Benjamin Hundeyin.

A sober Oseni made the apology during a live broadcast show on Arise News TV on Wednesday morning.

He said: “I have to read the personal message I did. As many of you know in the last two days I have been in the news for the wrong reasons. This has resulted in needless distraction for my friends, family, members of the public and for all my colleagues on Arise News.

“I like to apologise to all parties over what transpired during the incident with the police when I was stopped while driving on BRT bus lane. I dare not lay claims to know it all. Lessons have been learnt from this entire episode. This has been a really humbling experience for me.

“I like to use this opportunity to express my gratitude to all those who have reached out to me in the last two days for their guidance and counselling. Thank you, everyone. God bless you all and please let’s continue to strive to make our country a better place for all. I apologise.”