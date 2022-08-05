Anita Joseph: Be sure of intimacy before marriage

Actress Anita Joseph aka Mother Hen has advised intending couples to embrace the practice of intimacy before marriage.

She argued intimacy before marriage helps partners understand themselves better in terms of their s3xual preferences and strength.

According to her, it also helps forestall acrimony that could lead to eventual marriage crash because of one partner’s inability to live up to his or her ‘expected’ conjugal duties.

The film star said: “In everything you do, make sure you get intimate with your partner before marriage. Don’t come and tell us that, ‘Ehh, I did not check it well o! I no know say the thing dey like this o! I no know say e no sabi do o!”

“The guy go come say, “I no know say she no sabi whine for bed o! I no know say her dis thing, e no dey size am.”

“Please, try it! Taste it!

“What I’m trying to say is, be intimate with your partner before marriage. Stop trying that shit, ‘we no go do’, una go go marry. Later una go come tell us say, ‘Oh! I’m misbehaving…I don’t wanna be with him because he’s not doing it well.

“Don’t come and tell us that he/she is not doing it well. Taste it before you marry.”