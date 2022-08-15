Annie Idibia addresses claims of 2Face impregnating a banker

Annie Idibia, wife of veteran musician 2Face Idibia has reacted to claims that he impregnated a banker.

Taking to Instagram, the “Young, Famous & African” star shared a statement from 2Face’s management debunking the news.

She wrote “As in na since 2014 this supposed banker dey carry belle ooo lol. Just can’t with malicious humans.”

Last week, 2Face had taken to social media to issue a public apology to his wife for being an “embarrassment.”

He wrote at the time “Las Las 🙏🏾This is no stunt. I’m sorry for all the embarrassment I’ve caused my wife, my kids, my mother and all our families and my management team. I’m not looking for no sympathy I’m not trying to make myself look good. This is no reverse psychology bullshit.”

“I simply just don’t want to be the one that always apologise. I’ve been a shity father and a shity husband and shity baby daddy. I have no excuses. I just want to do right by my wife, and my kids and their moms and my mom and all families and my manager and friends.”

“I beg y’all to pls just face me and cancel me anyhow. I’ve been a star for so long that my bulletproof vest is worn-out. I’m not quitting or suicidal or giving up,” he continued.

“I just want to go back to my default settings and denounce my role model status and make up lost time with my kids and give y’all music that will make u remember and understand why they call me 2BABA #GRATEFUL.”

He also shared another appreciation post of his wife with the caption “Forever Grateful to u @annieidibia1 Love u till I die Ur kind is rare #GRATEFUL to u forever…”

Soon after his apology, news made round of the artiste impregnating another woman.

However, his management debunked the rumors writing “2BABA: PREGNANCY REPORT IS FAKE NEWS. It is understandable for fans, friends and concerned members of public to get curious and seek to know why @official2baba posted an apology to his wife, @annieidibia1, family and management a few days ago.”

“Reports of him getting anyone pregnant are totally false and malicious and we urge well-meaning media platforms and members of the public to completely disregard such. It is fake news.”