Baba Ijesha asks court for post-conviction bail, pending appeal hearing

Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju James, has asked an Ikeja Domestic and Sexual Violence Court to grant him post-conviction bail pending hearing and determination of his appeal before the Lagos Division of the Court of Appeal.

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo had in July sentenced Baba Ijesha to 16 years imprisonment for child defilement.

He was convicted of four out of a six-count charge brought against him by the Lagos State Government.

The jailed actor was convicted for child defilement, indecent treatment of a child, sexual assault and attempted sexual assault by penetration.

The convict is serving a five-year concurrent jail term.

Baba Ijesha who was in court on Wednesday again sought to suspend the imprisonment pending appeal.

During proceedings, Chukwudi Adiukwu, informed the court they have filed an application for bail pending appeal, pursuant to Section 6 (6) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

Adiukwu argued that section 51 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law, Lagos State 2015, empowers the court to admit the applicant to bail, either unconditionally or upon reasonable conditions.

He said granting their application would serve the course of justice.