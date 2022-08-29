Basketmouth: I don’t trust Nigeria’s judicial system

Standup comedian Bright Okpocha aka Basketmouth has said that he refused to sue a company despite not getting a property he paid for because he does not trust the judicial system.

The comedian in an interview said he is never a fan of the nation’s judicial system.

He also stated that he has moved on to buy another property.

Basketmouth said: “I am not a big fan of the judicial system in Nigeria because of the processes involved. Unfortunately, I don’t trust it. I pushed as much as I could but the guy is someone I respect a lot, and along the line, we became platonic friends. I bought another property and moved on three years after. I kept asking about it but they had a court issue. They told me that they would give me another house, but that hasn’t happened till now.

”I got upset and I was going to call him out but his brother became a king, and out of respect for their family’s name, I backed out. I later found a better construction company and I have been dealing with them since.”