BBNaija: I wasn’t aware I would play fake housemate until … – Modella

Evicted BBNaija housemate Gabriella Abimbola aka Modella has confirmed she was not aware of going to the show as a fake housemate.

Modella, who stated to be auditioned like other housemates, said she was not given ample time to process her role as fake housemate, stating she was only informed in the morning as she prepared to join other housemates

The 26-year-old BBNaija Alumna was evicted on Sunday by the show host, Ebuka revealing her identity as fake housemates and to have executed her task in the Biggie’s house

She said: “ I was getting ready that morning, I had stayed in lockdown for two extra weeks, and I was already depressed. I got a call from them that they want to have a private session with me.

”They informed me I won’t be playing for the money and I had to make my decision now. Having spent so much and I was prepared, I made the decision.

”I didn’t know prior to now. I didn’t even know the role of a fake housemate. They just told me that morning, and I didn’t have enough time to process everything. I just decided to go to the house and be myself,”

Before her eviction, Modella and Deji were identified as fake housemates while Rachel and Chizzy were to play rider roles