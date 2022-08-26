BBNaija: My marital status affected me – Kess

Evicted BBNaija housemate, Kess, has explained that being a married man affected his game in the house.

Kess made this disclosure in an interview with the show co-host, Miz Vick.

“If I wasn’t married, it would have been crazy,” he said.

The 28-year-old ex-housemate had said he could not explore relationships during the show due to his marital status.

“I thought my personality would be enough. My situation was different because I’m married.

“I was not as free as everyone else, I couldn’t jump into relationships and beds like others. I wanted to explore a little bit more but that didn’t happen,” he stated.