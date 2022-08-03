BBNaija: Modella not a threat – Daniella

BBNaija level two housemate Daniella has said she doesn’t see her fellow housemate Modella as a threat.

Daniella made this known during her Diary session on day 9 in the BBNaija Level Up house.

The poet admitted that Modella, who is a fake housemate, is beautiful and nice but she doesn’t see her as a threat.

“I don’t see Modella as a threat because I am confident and comfortable in who I am,” was her response when Biggie asked if she sees the new housemate as a threat.

On her thought about the second fake housemate, who is in level one, Daniella said from her little interaction with him during the HoH games, she can only admit that he’s nice.