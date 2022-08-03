People

BBNaija: Modella not a threat – Daniella

August 3, 2022
Layiwola Obafemi
BBNaija Season Seven contestant, Daniella Utangbe Peters, has revealed she has a twin brother who’s an albino.

BBNaija level two housemate Daniella has said she doesn’t see her fellow housemate Modella as a threat.

Daniella made this known during her Diary session on day 9 in the BBNaija Level Up house.

The poet admitted that Modella, who is a fake housemate, is beautiful and nice but she doesn’t see her as a threat.

“I don’t see Modella as a threat because I am confident and comfortable in who I am,” was her response when Biggie asked if she sees the new housemate as a threat.

On her thought about the second fake housemate, who is in level one, Daniella said from her little interaction with him during the HoH games, she can only admit that he’s nice.

