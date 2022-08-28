People

#BBNaija: Sheggz needs to be put in his place – Adekunle

August 28, 2022
Kokoette Inyangidim
Big Brother Naija, BBNaija season 7 housemate, Adekunle has given reason he nominated Khalid for possible eviction.

Big Brother Naija Level Up housemate, Adekunle, has said that fellow housemate Sheggz must be put in his place as soon as possible.

Adekunle said this on Sunday morning while doing chores in the garden.

He said that Sheggz attitude must be addressed latest by Monday.

Adekunle said if they both escape eviction today (Sunday), he would make sure he put Sheggz in his place.

“Sheggz needs to be put in his place once an for all, that one na if him sef dey by Monday sha,” said Adekunle.

“Unless if one of them leave. Either Sheggz or Bella but if I am here by Monday.”

