BBNaija star Rico Swavey laid to rest in Lagos

Ex-Big Brother Naija star Patrick Adebowale Fakoya, popularly known as Rico Swavey, has been buried in Lagos.

Rico Swavey died on 13th October after a ghastly motor accident in Lagos, leaving him in a coma for two days.

His burial rites began with a church service on Thursday morning at The Methodist Church of Trinity (Tinubu Square) in Lagos Island before his family accompanied his body to a funeral home.

His funeral took place at Ebony vault in Ikoyi, Lagos. It was a private event attended by family and friends.

The second anniversary of the EndSars protests took the shine off the burial of Big brother’s beloved star as Nigerians grieved and remembered slain victims of the Lekki shootings, which took place at the Lekki tollgate.

The tribute night for Rico was held on Wednesday at Retro Citi in Victoria Island Lagos.

His fellow housemates and Nigerian celebrities, including Arin, Bam Bam, Tobi, Phyna, Bella, Cross, Somadina and Dorathy, attended the tribute night.

Teddy A, Ozo, Frodd, Groovy, Sheggz, Boma, Ebuka Obi Uchendu and John Ugbe, the head of Multichoice Nigeria, were also in attendance.

The attendees were dressed in black to mourn and pay their respects to their dearly departed friend and family member.

Patrick Adebowale Fakoya, popular as Rico Swavey, was involved in a fatal motor accident on 11th October.

His death took the fans by storm as he was known to be a peaceful soul while participating in the reality TV show- Big Brother Naija Season 3 in 2018.

Rico’s death is still a subject of discussion as a recent viral video shows the lackadaisical attitude of caregivers in the footage of his last moments.

Some of Rico’s fans had accused the staff of Doren Specialist Hospital in Lagos of recording the footage, but the facility dismissed the allegations.

The Lagos state government also announced the commencement of an investigation into the matter.

On Monday, the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) partnered with the Lagos State government to probe the circumstances surrounding the reality star’s death.