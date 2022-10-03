Ex-BBNaija stars Khafi, Gedoni expecting second child

Ex-BBNaija “Pepper Dem” housemates, Gedoni and Khafi Ekpata, are expecting their second child.

The reality TV star couple shared a video of the expectant mother via their Instagram pages.

Khafi spotted an orange clinging dress that bared her baby bump.

Sinach’s “He did it again” accompanied the video shared to announce the actress’ second pregnancy to the world.

Captioning the post, the couple wrote: “It is no news we have been MIA online most of this year guys, we’re on a 9 month special assignment which requires all of our attention and focus!! We’re so glad to say – He did it again #pregnancy #motherhood #baby #birth #parenthood #love.”

Gedoni and Khafi started out as lovebirds in the fourth edition of the reality show.

They officially got married in December 2020 and welcomed their first child, a son in August, 2021.