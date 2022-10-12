BBNaija winner Phyna alleges death threats

Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ winner Phyna has alleged supporters of a co-housemate have been sending her death threats.

Pyhna made the claim in a recent interview with NetNG where she also mentioned the followers had been sending her hate messages.

Hype Priestess alleged her manager and handler also received messages from fans of this particular colleague wishing ill for her family.

She however withheld the name of this ‘colleague’ in question but urged the person to keep out death threats and not involve her family in whatever issue they may have against her.

“A fan of a particular ex-housemate has been on my neck. Sending different dms to me, my manager, PA and handler.

“The fan of this particular housemate said, ‘Now you have a car, you will have accident with that your car if you don’t leave Groovy. You and that your poor parents that cannot afford hospital bill.’

“We can insult, talk shit not don’t threaten deaths and don’t involve my family, yes,” she said.