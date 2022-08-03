BBNaija’s Khloe: Living in hospital traumatic

Former BBNaija season 3 housemate Abiri Oluwabusayomi aka Khloe has shared the impact living in a hospital could have on an individual.

Recounting her experience in the past few days, the media personality said living away from the comfort of one’s home, in a healthcare facility, helps people to be more appreciative of life.

Though Khloe described the past five days as her worse so far in life as she’s had to see her loved ones suffer, she appreciated God for his mercies.

She also appreciated fans, showered prayers on family and friends who ceaselessly checked on her all through her time at the hospital.

“The last 5 days have been the worse days of my life… But what God doesn’t do, doesn’t exist and I know my God is able…”, she wrote.

“Watching people I love the most in pain took me off balance, been living in the hospital for 5 days…. I cannot but appreciate God for his mercies on their lives.

“You appreciate life more when you live in the hospital and see that this life is just 1.

“And for my family and friends that have been on the phone with me 24/7, calling, texting, and checking up every second, may God bless you. May you not have reason to cry with me over anyone, may God grant u a prime health…thanks.

“For my fans that noticed I haven’t been active and sent well wishes. You are all golden. God will perfect his healing on you. Love you GOA,” she tweeted.