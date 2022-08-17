Beauty: I cried for days after disqualification from Big Brother Naija show

Ex-beauty queen, Beauty Tukura, has revealed she cried severally after her disqualification from the ongoing Big Brother Naija season 7 reality TV show.

Tukura was booted out of the competition after getting into a physical altercation with a fellow housemate, Groovy, just two weeks into the show.

Earlier in the show, she was given a strike by Biggie after getting into a shouting match with another housemate Ilebaye.

In a series of tweets shared on Wednesday, the 2019 Miss Nigeria winner reminisced on getting the good news that she was chosen as a contestant for the show, and how she nurtured hopes for winning.

“When I learned I was accepted into the Big Brother Naija season 7 house, I was the happiest person on Earth,” she wrote. “It felt like the world was my oyster, and I was excited for a chance to play the game, while remaining true to my authentic self.

“The 7th of August, 2022 was and still is a day I’ll always live to remember. While I went into the house with the positive mindset of winning and making everyone proud, my goals were cut short due to some behaviors I exhibited, ultimately leading to my disqualification.

“No one goes in with the intention of being disqualified. It’s been more than a week out of Big Brother’s house, and this period has afforded me the much-needed time and space to reflect on my actions.”

Stating that she “cried for days” following her disqualification, Beauty also expressed her regrets for failing her fans.

In her statement, Tukura apologised to the organisers of BBNaija as well as the Miss Nigeria organisers, whom she claimed followed up to ensure she got the needed help after the incident.

“My profound apologies and gratitude go to; those hurt by my actions in the house. The entire organisers of Big Brother Naija Season 7 Show @BBNaija. The Miss Nigeria Organization, thank you for constantly following up on me to see that I get needed help. My family & friends – for your steadfast love and support.

“To my new family, and the best fan base #BeeNavy, the fact that I failed you all has hurt me so deeply. I have cried for days and I truly regret my actions,” she tweeted.