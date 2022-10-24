Bella Shmurda: I wished Olamide signed me at some point

Dangbana Republik act Bella Shmurda aka fine Boi Bella has voiced one singular wish he had at the start of his musical career.
Speaking in an interview with YouTuber, Korty on her web series ‘Flow with Korty’, fine boi Bella spoke about his struggles during his wee days in the industry.
He said he wished the YBNL boss, Olamide Baddo had signed him to his record label.
If you enjoy this story, please do not forget to check out our other news stories:
- George Floyd’s family threatens to sue Kanye West
- American rapper Kaalan Walker sentenced to life in prison for rape
- Family releases Rico Swavey’s burial arrangements
- Lagos celebrity businessman arrested over wife’s death
- Daddy Freeze: Good divorce million times better than toxic marriage
- Kanye West is buying ‘free speech platform’ Parler
- BTS band members to do military service in South Korea
- Mercy Eke denies dating popular Lagos car dealer
- Harrysong recants on attempted murder allegation against Soso Soberekon
- Lagos government probes nurses over footage of Rico Swavey’s last moments
According to the “Vision 2020” singer at the time, he was quite naïve yet had no one to put him through the nitty gritty of the career path he was about venturing into.
“I didn’t study the market. I didn’t study anything. In fact, at that point I didn’t know anything about music really. All I just know is that I can sing.
“At a point, I wished Olamide signed me because everything was just rough for me. I didn’t know who to really ask. Nobody to really put me through,” he said
Read Also: Olamide shot parts of my video with his money – Dice Ailes
However, he confessed to have a learnt a lot of things along the way as the years passed by which would have made him better off if he’d known them earlier.
“At least, I know some things now that if I had known then, I think I’ll be better off”, he added.
In 2019, Bella Shmurda got his first taste of stardom when he released Vision 2020 because the song became a hit, earning him love from many. A few months later, he got a verse from Olamide which practically changed his entire life in no time.
Please check out some of our other recent news articles if you enjoyed this one:
- James Brown apologises to dad over leaked sex tape
- Kevin Hart mourns father’s passing in heartfelt tribute
- Davido: I’ll go to jail for Chioma
- Akon: Money brings more problems than comfort
- Oxlade: Wizkid told me not to copy him
- Auctioneers unveil Microsoft co-founder’s $1 billion art collection
- Alexx Ekubo: What I’ll do if I find someone who loves me again
- Alex Jones ordered to pay $965 million damages to Sandy Hook school shooting victims
- American actor Jamie Foxx denied entry to Cardi B’s birthday party
- Soso Soberekon: Harrysong is my brother