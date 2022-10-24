Bella Shmurda: I wished Olamide signed me at some point

Dangbana Republik act Bella Shmurda aka fine Boi Bella has voiced one singular wish he had at the start of his musical career.

Speaking in an interview with YouTuber, Korty on her web series ‘Flow with Korty’, fine boi Bella spoke about his struggles during his wee days in the industry.

He said he wished the YBNL boss, Olamide Baddo had signed him to his record label.

According to the “Vision 2020” singer at the time, he was quite naïve yet had no one to put him through the nitty gritty of the career path he was about venturing into.

“I didn’t study the market. I didn’t study anything. In fact, at that point I didn’t know anything about music really. All I just know is that I can sing.

“At a point, I wished Olamide signed me because everything was just rough for me. I didn’t know who to really ask. Nobody to really put me through,” he said

However, he confessed to have a learnt a lot of things along the way as the years passed by which would have made him better off if he’d known them earlier.

“At least, I know some things now that if I had known then, I think I’ll be better off”, he added.

In 2019, Bella Shmurda got his first taste of stardom when he released Vision 2020 because the song became a hit, earning him love from many. A few months later, he got a verse from Olamide which practically changed his entire life in no time.