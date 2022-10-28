Black Sherif: I’ll rather invest in my career than buy luxury cars

Ghanaian musician Black Sherif has revealed that, despite making money from his music as a young boy, he is not interested in buying expensive cars – yet.

Blacko explained that buying luxury cars at this stage is not his priority. He prefers to use the money he is currently making to invest in his music career.

He said: “I am making money I can use as investments. Right now, if someone asks me if I am rich, I say I am not because I still see myself as that young boy. I haven’t reached anywhere. I just came to Accra two years ago to make my music.

“If I buy cars and other things, it won’t benefit me. So, I have money to reinvest in my videos and promote my music because I believe that is the only way forward.”

Blacko also revealed that the song, ‘Homeless’ on his new album, ‘The Villain I Never Was’, was from being homeless at a point in his life. He revealed that his mother did not know about his situation because he kept telling her he was doing okay.

Black Sherif is still promoting his debut album, ‘The Villain I Never Was,’ released this October and has been gaining huge stream numbers since. Blacko is now the first Ghanaian artiste to reach 100 million streams on Boomplay.