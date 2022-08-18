BNXN brags after spitting in police officer’s face

Singer Daniel Benson aka BNXN has expressed fulfillment after he spat in a police officer’s face during a confrontation.

A video of the “Finesse” singer, cladded in a white single and black jean bickering with some Police operatives in Lagos recently surfaced online.

BNXN, formerly known as Buju, was thereafter seen walking away from the scene of the incident angrily.

Reacting to the altercation afterwards in a now-deleted tweet, the singer accused a police man of dragging, tearing his shirt and repeatedly slapping him even after letting him into his car.

While at it, the 25-year-old Spaceship Records artiste gave himself a good part on the back for spitting in the officer’s face; noting it felt so good committing the act.

The tweet reads: “Spat in a police officer’s face and it felt so good. I let you in my car and you dragged and tear my shirt, and start slapping me? (Sic) Nah, everybody must stop!” he wrote in the deleted post.”

BNXN deleted the tweet almost immediately but not before the PPRO and many other Twitter users captured it.