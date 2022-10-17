BTS band members to do military service in South Korea

Members of K-pop band BTS are to fulfil their requirement to do military service in South Korea, their representatives say.
All able-bodied men between the ages of 18 and 28 in South Korea must perform between 18 and 21 months of military service.
However, exemptions are made for athletes, classical and traditional musicians and dancers who have won top prizes in competitions which boost the prestige of the country.
In 2020, South Korea’s parliament passed a bill which allowed K-pop stars such as BTS to delay the upper age bracket for national service to 30.
The oldest member of the group, Jin, aged 29, will be the first to do military service.
“All other members will also serve mandatory military duty according to their plans,” their management group HYBE said.