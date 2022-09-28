Burna Boy: People misunderstand my personality

Self-acclaimed African Giant, Burna Boy, has said that he is mostly misunderstood due to his reserved nature.

Burna said his personality keeps being misunderstood by many because he chose not to let people know much about his personality.

He said this in a recent interview with international media outlet Dazed on a visit to the Caribbean Island.

“I tend to be misunderstood and the reason is that I have never really given anyone a chance to know who I am, and that’s what I tried to do,” said Burna Boy.

He however noted that his recent album Love, Damini offers a more graceful window into his mind.”

“I tried to use this album to allow people to get closer to me,” he said.

The Grammy award winner also shared his take on End Sars.

He said: “My thoughts don’t matter [on SARS]. I’m not going to encourage young people to lose their lives any more. When something is ready to happen, it will happen. With understanding comes readiness for action.”