Burna Boy recalls prison experience in UK

Nigerian music star, Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy, has revealed some secrets about his past experiences before becoming a household name. In a series of tweets on Wednesday, the singer said he thought he had a short life span.

“I came into the Music industry straight from Chelmsford HMP. I had no idea I would even live this long,” his tweet read.

He further recalled his prison experience while living in the United Kingdom. Unknown to many, the artiste had done time in Her Majesty’s Prison, Chelmsford, before starting as a musician.

In the post, the ‘Last Last’ crooner admitted that being the biggest artiste in Nigeria is not his immediate goal. He said that he’s happy he gets to do what he loves the most while taking care of his people.

“Nigeria real doesn’t know me. I don’t care to be the most prominent Nigerian artist; I’m just happy I can do what I love and Take care of my people from it. If you knew just Half the things l used to do for money, risking my freedom daily, you would be way happier for me.

Interestingly, Burna Boy had hinted at his prison experience in the song, ‘Glory’ off his 2022 album, ‘Love, Damini’.

In the song, which features the South African male choral group, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Burna Boy sings about getting in fights and getting injured in prison.

He sings; “I remember when they shipped me from the cans to Chelmsford HMP and my celly had it bad. So I had to have his back, niggas started fightin’. Then they cut me on my hand. So I grabbed one from the back, and I flung him off the landing. You know the screws get extra ruthless when you’re Black. Layin’ on my back, now the block’s feelin’ mad. Now I’m in a lab trying to do my best.”