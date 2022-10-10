Chacha Eke: I never imagined I’d ever deal with mental health issue

Popular actress Chacha Eke has stated she never imagined she would at some point in her life be dealing with mental health issues.

The mother of four joined the rest of the world on Monday to commemorate World Mental Health Day, an international day for global mental health education, awareness and advocacy against social stigma.

It was first celebrated in October 10, 1992 at the initiative of the World Federation for Mental Health, a global mental health organization with members and contacts in more than 150 countries.

This day, each October, thousands of supporters come to celebrate this annual awareness program to bring attention to mental illness and its major effects on people’s lives worldwide.

In October 2020, while the actress was debunking speculations her marriage crashed over domestic abuse, she revealed that she had been diagnosed of bipolar disorder; blaming her mental state for the social media outburst.

Though on June 28, 2022, Chacha eventually announced the ultimate termination of her marriage to Austin Faani citing the need to stay alive rather than leave the union as a corpse.

To mark the World Mental Health Day, the movie star explained the fact that she’s a beautiful, extremely talented and brilliant personality made her never envisage she’d have to be contending with issues relating to mental health.

Sharing a video depicting individuals struggling with mental health challenges while Michael Jackson’s “Heal the World” played in the background, Eke said: “October 10, 2022, World Mental Health Day.

“Never in my life did I ever think that I’d have anything privately or publicly to do with mental health. Are you kidding me?!

“I am way too beautiful, too talented and way too brilliant to have what they call in my area, a little bit of ‘skoi skoi’. But here I am dealing with it because it is what it is.”