Chacha Eke speaks on reunion with estranged hubby

Actress Chacha Eke has addressed possible reunion with her estranged hubby Austin Faani months after announcing split on social media.

In the wee hours of Tuesday, the screen diva took to her Instagram page to announce the end of her nine-year-old marriage to Faani.

Citing reasons for her decision, the mother of four stated the need to stay alive rather than leave as a corpse propels her to terminate her marriage noting it’s long overdue.

In October 2020, Eke debunked speculations her marriage crashed over domestic abuse.

She claimed she was diagnosed of bipolar disorder, blaming her mental state for the social media outburst.

But on June 28, sincerely apologising to the public for misleading them by depicting a blissful life while being married, Chacha for the second time in two years, declared the marriage has ended.

In a recent Instagram live session with fans, the 35-year-old movie star addressed concerns of fans about going back to her ex-husband.

A particular fan asked, “Why do you have Faani to your Instagram name?

Responding, Eke said: “Because. I am still supposed to. You won’t understand. Hopefully, you will eventually, one day.”

Another’s comment which was read out by the actress said: “She still has the name because they’re gonna get back soon”, to which Chacha nodded to in affirmation.

A fan yet again asked: “Will you ever go back? Any chances?

And Chacha replied: “Yeah! When the chance presents itself.”

Suddenly, however, the movie star burst out laughing as she claimed she wasn’t really serious with her responses but was merely acting.

“I’m being an actress right now. There’s more to me than you’ll ever know”, she added.