Charles Polevich killer of Nicki Minaj’s father sentenced to one year imprisonment

Charles Polevich, the man who killed singer Nicki Minaj’s father, Robert Maraj, has been sentenced to one year imprisonment.

Charles Polevich was sentenced on Wednesday, after pleading guilty to two felony charges in May.

The 72-year-old businessman had earlier admitted in Nassau county state court to leaving Maraj on the side of the road to die after he struck him, while he was walking along a snowy road in Mineola in February 2021.

According to the criminal complaint, Polevich initially got out of his car and looked at the injured man on the ground, but then drove off, didn’t call 911, garaged his car, and covered it with a tarp.

Maraj, 64, died in the hospital a day after he was hit.

Polevich later turned himself in over the accident.

The driver was facing a possible term of seven years behind bars.

Howard Sturim, the judge, however, was said to have reduced the sentence to one year.

Polevich’s licence will also be suspended for six months while he was handed a $5,000 fine.

The 39-year-old rapper had earlier described her father’s death as the most devastating loss of my life.