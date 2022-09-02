Charly Boy endorses Peter Obi, plans biggest rally

Popular entertainer and controversial activist, Charles Oputa, aka Charly Boy, has announced plans to hold a massive rally in support of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

The 72-year-old entertainer had said he was going to disclose his presidential candidate few days ago.

On Thursday via his verified Twitter handle, he made it public endorsing Obi.

While endorsing the aspiration of Obi during a TV show ‘Kakaki’, Charly boy boasted that the rally would be the biggest ever.

He tweeted: “Hummmm, finally on Kakaki today, I publicly endorsed Peter Obi. Before this month runs out, I will stage the biggest rally ever. Who’s with me on the rally?”