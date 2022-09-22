Charly Boy: I paved way for half big money in Nigeria’s music industry

Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, the singer, says he’s responsible for half of the big monies in Nigeria’s music industry.

A lot of music is created within the Afrobeats genre annually, with new artists frequently joining the bandwagon. Nigeria’s critically acclaimed hitmakers are clinching deals with major labels and bagging prestigious awards.

In an interview with TVC, Charly Boy said he led the defence for indigenous artistes when the local music industry was being overrun by foreign elements amid what he termed “the disrespect” from the corporate community.

“I may sound a little cocky saying this. But I’m responsible for half of the stuff that you see now, for the big money in this industry. I remember a time when corporate Nigeria was disrespecting my colleagues.

“There was this influx of foreign artistes to the detriment of Nigerian artistes. I was the one who stood up to all of that. I fought them and got a lot of beating for that as usual. Story of my life.

“Anything coming from Africa is not being marketed as it should be. Back in the days as PMAN president, I always said I could give you 20 in my street for every Micheal Jackson there was.

“I knew the power my colleagues had; the abundant talent. Now, see what’s happening. We’re the first in music. We’re champions in tech and sports. Some young people are in the country making their money in dollars.”

Charly Boy, born Charles Oputa, has been a singer-songwriter, television presenter, publisher, and producer.

He is best known for his alternative lifestyle, political views, and media productions, notably The Charly Boy Show.

The controversial singer has served as president of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria, PMAN.