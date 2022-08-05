Charly Boy: Peter Obi’s meeting with Boris Johnson significant

Singer, writer and social activist Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa aka Charly Boy has described the last meeting of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi meeting with outgoing UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson as significant.

He said the meeting may be UK’s way of pointing to the next President.

Every election year, according to Charly Boy, British leaders welcome their chosen presidential candidate to Number 10 Downing Street, the official residence of every serving Prime Minister.

The maverick showbiz man provided instances where a presidential candidate was invited for a meeting with UK’s PM and ended up emerging president at the general elections

Charly Boy wondered whether a message was being passed by Britain given Obi met with Johnson earlier this year.

Sharing a photo collage Obi, Buhari, Jonathan and Obasanjo with Britain’s Prime Minister’s, Area Fada wrote: “Is dis how Britain lets us know our next President?

“Every election year, they invite their preferred Nigerian presidential candidate to Number 10 Downing Street, the permanent home of every active Prime Minister.

“They invited Obasanjo in 1998. ’99 he became President.

“GEJ in 2010. 2011 he became President.

“Buhari in 2014. 2015.

“Now they have invited Peter Obi in 2022.

“Wetin wan happen now? Think about it,” Charly Boy wrote.