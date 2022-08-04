Chrissy Teigen announces pregnancy

Model Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend are expecting their rainbow baby.

Teigen took to Instagram to announce her pregnancy almost two years after they lost their third pregnancy. She also revealed that she had undergone multiple IVF treatments.

She shared a picture of her growing baby bump on Instagram, which she captioned, “The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way.”

“Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still,” she continued.

“I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves, but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing,” Teigen added.

“Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!” she joked too.

The couple has previously said that their first 2 children were conceived through in vitro fertilization.

In September 2020, Teigen and Legend revealed that they had lost their baby, who they named Jack, in the last trimester of their pregnancy.

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough,” Chrissy wrote on an Instagram post in September 2020.”

“We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us.”

In December 2020, she discussed the possibility of having more children and, in February this year, shared that she had recently undergone another IVF cycle in an effort to preserve as many eggs as she could and hopefully create some robust, healthy embryos to conceive once more.