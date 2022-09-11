Comedian Sabinus reacts after ghastly crash

Comedian Chukwuemeka Emmanuel, popularly known as Sabinus, has broken silence on the ghastly accident he was involved in, stating that he was safe and sound.

Viral videos and photos on the Internet showed that the skit maker’s newly acquired Benz was destroyed during the accident.

It was reported that a drunk driver rammed into his car in the Lekki area of Lagos State on Sunday.

The poor state of the car in the accident scene sparked fear among fans who wondered if Sabinus was fine.

Assuring his fans of his safety, Sabinus on his Instagram story told fans that he was safe and sound.

He also appreciated his colleagues and fans for their calls and care towards his well being.

He wrote, “Safe and sound. Thanks guys for the calls and care.”

On his Instagram page, Sabinus also advised against drinking and driving.

“Don’t drink and drive. Stay safe,” he advised.

Sabinus’ accident comes a week after gospel singer, Dunsin Oyekan, was involved in a ghastly car accident.

While announcing the crash on his Instagram page on Saturday, Oyekam disclosed that he was “perfectly okay” despite the accident.

Taking to his Instagram page, he said, “Indeed God is Sweet to Worship (OLUWADUNSIN). God is my glory, the lifter up of my head.”