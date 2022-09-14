Comedian Seyi Law loses mum

Iconic Nigerian humour merchant, Oluwaseyitan Aletile popularly known as Seyi Law, is currently mourning his mother. The comedian recently announced the death of his mother, Queen Esper Tinuola Aletile.

Taking to his verified Instagram page, in a series of posts, the comedian mentioned the love and kindness his mother showed to him in her lifetime.

In a post, he wrote, “My dear mother, my darling queen is gone. I saw a flash of light enter my room, I saw a full moon and then, my phone rang that my beloved Queen has ended her journey.

“I am grateful to you, my beautiful mother for speaking to my family yesterday before you removed this earthly body. You sang with Tifeoluwa, spoke with Tiwaloluwa and my wife and encouraged me.

“Thank you for your good heart and kindness. I wish heaven waited, but God knows best. Please Dear God, let the funfair to welcome home my mother be as loud as the goodness and kindness of her heart.

“My dearest Queen, rest well and in Peace. We love you forever, HM. Queen ESPER TINUOLA ALETILE.”

In another post, the grieving comedian stated, “My mother slept in the cold and I couldn’t cover her. My mother followed me all my life and I left her alone. Oh, Iya Seyi! I am so sorry, death took you from me.

“You were the beauty on which the cradle of my life was built. My gold has gone with the sunset and that lovely smile is not to be seen anymore.

“God, I can’t, but praise you in everything. Thank you, heavenly Father. Please forgive my mother and celebrate her. She suffered and yet, showed kindness and the goodness of her heart never stopped. Rest on my mother and we love you, Mama rere.”(sic)