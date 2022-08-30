Crayon: I wrote JAMB five times without admission

Don Jazzy’s new signee, Charles Chibueze Chukwu aka Crayon said he wrote Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB) five times without gaining admission.

The fast-rising artiste disclosed this during an interview ‘Rubbin’Minds’ on Channels TV monitored.

Crayon explained that he wrote JAMB on the fifth attempt; failed the first two, passed the remaining three and still couldn’t secure admission with it.

The ‘ijo laba laba’ crooner also recounted how he has been putting in hard work into music since 2016 and everything paid off now.

Crayon said: “It has been amazing and beautiful to see because I have been working over the years and now, I am finally getting the recognition that I deserve.

“So, it is beautiful to see among my fans, team, and everybody that knows me personally

“I started making music like 2016 officially. I wasn’t in school then but trying to get into the university. I wrote JAMB five times.

“For the first two times, I failed; the rest three times, I passed. I kept going to the school to lay complaints and ask: ‘What’s up?’ It wasn’t just happening for me. I feel like it was God’s way of redirecting me.”

In May 2022, Mavin Records Chief Executive Officer, Don Jazzy unveiled Crayon as the new artiste of his record label.