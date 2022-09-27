DJ Cuppy graduates from Oxford university

Popular disc jockey Florence Otedola aka Cuppy has graduated from Oxford University, UK.

Cuppy had announced her intention to pursue a second Masters degree in March 2021.

She shared her admission into the Ivy League institution to study and kept her fans abreast of her progress.

On the successful completion of her thesis in July 2022, the entertainer shed tears of joy after several weeks of dedication and working relentlessly.

The University of Oxford with its official Twitter handle also congratulated Cuppy on completing her thesis.

Having received her thesis result, which classifies as bagging a Masters in African Studies, the Gelato crooner expressed gratitude to God.

Though her result was not merit or distinction, Cuppy noted she was super proud of herself nonetheless.

She wrote: “Got my THESIS result, which classifies my MSc degree… I didn’t get a Merit or a Distinction, but I PASSED!!! After a tough year, I can officially say I am now a GRADUATE from @UniofOxford and I am bloody PROUD of myself… To GOD be the GLORY!

Cuppy’s alma mater also left a congratulatory message for her on their official handle as well as fans who have thronged her page to felicitate with her.