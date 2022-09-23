DJ Cuppy: Nicki Minaj inspired my love for pink

Popular DJ Cuppy, well-known for her deep love for pink, has explained how it came about.

Cuppy said she fell in love with the colour following Nicki Minaj’s release of her debut video for “Massive Attack”, in 2010.

Please go to https://www.xtra.net for breaking news, videos, and the latest top stories in Nigeria & world news, business, politics, sports and pop culture.

She confessed the video was mind-blowing as she had never seen anything like it.

Cuppy tweeted: “I’ve never actually explained how I fell in love with the colour pink: well it was when Nicki did her debut video for “Massive Attack”. I had never seen anything like it.

“12 years later and Nicki is still my biggest inspo. There would be no Cuppy without @NickiMinaj.”