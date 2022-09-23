People

DJ Cuppy: Nicki Minaj inspired my love for pink

September 23, 2022
Mustapha Yakubu
Florence Otedola, otherwise known as DJ Cuppy, the Nigerian entertainer, has promised to sponsor the education of a certain 18-year-old caterer named Tobi.

Popular DJ Cuppy, well-known for her deep love for pink, has explained how it came about.

Cuppy said she fell in love with the colour following Nicki Minaj’s release of her debut video for “Massive Attack”, in 2010.

She confessed the video was mind-blowing as she had never seen anything like it.

Cuppy tweeted: “I’ve never actually explained how I fell in love with the colour pink: well it was when Nicki did her debut video for “Massive Attack”. I had never seen anything like it.

“12 years later and Nicki is still my biggest inspo. There would be no Cuppy without @NickiMinaj.”

