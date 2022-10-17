Daddy Freeze: Good divorce million times better than toxic marriage

Popular media personality Daddy Freeze has argued divorce is a whole lot better than a toxic marriage.

He said this following the recent death of the wife of a popular businessman, who allegedly died as a result of domestic violence.

Daddy Freeze also referenced the late Osinachi Nwachukwu who also passed a few months ago due for the reason.

The 46-year-old broadcaster wished the deceased woman and the businessman, IVD had listened to the message he preached a few days ago, just maybe their lives would have been saved.

The ‘Scripture teacher’ cited Bible passages to support his point that God isn’t against divorce and remarriage while wishing ‘Nigerians’ would walk away from life-threatening marriages rather than stay put to pray for its resurrection.

He said: “I preached this message if only Osinachi had listened” exactly 4 days ago, if only IVD and his late wife had listened to my message 4 days ago, she would probably still be alive today and he won’t be going through what he is right now.

“Instead of Nigerians setting up imaginary fire altars and praying for dead marriages to resurrect, they should be taught to leave so they can live! The only way to fix many marriages in Nigeria, is for the spouses involved to go their separate ways!

“If God is telling you to leave, why are you praying to him to change his mind and make you stay?

“A good divorce is 1 million times better than a bad marriage. The Bible is NOT against divorce or remarriage. Christ never said you can’t remarry, your unlettered pastors did.

“The Old Testament is clear on divorce and remarriage: read Deuteronomy 24:1-2 and Mathew 19:9, where Christ addressed the teachings of Moses regarding divorce.

“Please leave now so you may live! Once a marriage becomes necrotic, like in the case of a tumor, debridement is needed and in many cases, total amputation may be required. So please stop drinking panadol for what needs to be amputated.

“Leave now, so they won’t include your name in “if only ______ had listened.”

“Deuteronomy 24 New Living Translation [1] “Suppose a man marries a woman but she does not please him. Having discovered something wrong with her, he writes a document of divorce, hands it to her, and sends her away from his house. [2] When she leaves his house, she is free to marry another man.

“Matthew 19:9. New International Version I tell you that anyone who divorces his wife, except for s3xual immorality, and marries another woman commits adultery.”