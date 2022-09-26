Davido back with Chioma after ‘split’

Afrobeat star Davido and his ex-fiancee, Chioma Avril Rowland, appeared to have reconciled their differences after they were seen together at the weekend.

The 29-year-old singer proposed to Chioma but the engagement later went sour after news broke out that he fathered a fourth child with an American model and make-up artiste, Larissa London.

Over the weekend, Chioma broke the net when she stepped out in style for Davido’s concert rocking his new 30BG pendant worth millions.

The pendant had the inscription ‘002’, which hinted at her reconciliation with Davido.

The photos captured the mother of one and the music star holding hands together.

This might be good news for many of their fans who are still looking forward to the ‘Assurance Wedding’.