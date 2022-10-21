Davido: I can leave my other children with Chioma

Afrobeats singer Davido has revealed the extent to which he trust his fiancée and baby mama, Chioma Rowland aka Chef Chi.

O.B.O described Chioma as a trustworthy individual, one he can leave his other kids with without any atom of fear that something ill may occur.

He stated this in a chat with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on Bounce Radio, where he also noted they got used to each other in no time after his friend and aide, Lati introduced him to her.

He said: “I’ve known Chioma for like seven years. We’ve just been together. We’ve probably been dating proper for like five, six years.

“Lati introduced me to Chioma. We went to same school. We were in Babcock obviously. We were just friends. I just got used to her and she also got used to me.

“Just realising that having somebody I know that…cos obviously I have kids. So knowing that …Chioma is somebody I can leave Imade with and nothing will happen.”

The DMW boss also disclosed that his beau is one homely person who loves to cook and would rather chill than get involved in social media drama and paparazzi

“So she’s that type of girl, I trust her. Na me blow am..she no wan do assurance video. She didn’t want to do it.

“I’m the one that calls her to post. She’s usually nonchalant, just wants to chill.

“She takes care of everybody, cook. She loves cooking,” he added.