Davido: Why I always return Nigeria after shows abroad

Afrobeats superstar Davido has explained why he flies back to Nigeria immediately after every show abroad.

Davido stated even if it is just for a few minutes, he must come back home because of his love for his motherland.

He noted as a child he would always cry, telling his parents to take him back to Nigeria whenever they travelled outside the country.

He urged the leaders to do better in delivering the dividends of democracy because the country is blessed.

He wrote: ‘’People always wonder why I fly back home after gigs. Funny enough when we used to come to America on holiday as a kid l’d cry to my parents that I wanna go back to Naija.

“Really love being in Nigeria. Even if I have 4 hours to be in Naija, I go run am! No place like! Our leaders need to do better, the country is blessed.”