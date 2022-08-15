People

Davido: Why I always return Nigeria after shows abroad

August 15, 2022
Chidinma Uchechukwu
Award-winning Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, otherwise known as Davido, says he can’t stay away from politics because it is in his blood.

Afrobeats superstar Davido has explained why he flies back to Nigeria immediately after every show abroad.

Davido stated even if it is just for a few minutes, he must come back home because of his love for his motherland.

He noted as a child he would always cry, telling his parents to take him back to Nigeria whenever they travelled outside the country.

He urged the leaders to do better in delivering the dividends of democracy because the country is blessed.

He wrote: ‘’People always wonder why I fly back home after gigs. Funny enough when we used to come to America on holiday as a kid l’d cry to my parents that I wanna go back to Naija.

Read Also:  Police launch manhunt for woman who 'set husband ablaze'

“Really love being in Nigeria. Even if I have 4 hours to be in Naija, I go run am! No place like! Our leaders need to do better, the country is blessed.”

Get more stories like this on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram

Related Stories