Dorcas Fapson: We’re quiet about exchange rate but listen to Asake

Actress Dorcas Fapson has slammed Nigerians, especially youths for ignoring the rise in the exchange rate.

Concerned about the issue of forex in recent times, the British-Nigerian media personality couldn’t conceal her apprehension particularly as it concerns the exchange rate of pounds to Naira.

Fapson claimed despite the situation, people have rather made up their minds to listen to Afrobeats rave of the moment, Asake, than speak up about it.

Expressing grave concern about the forex inflation, the presenter wrote: “Pounds going to N900/1. We are all keeping quiet and listening to Asake Continue.”