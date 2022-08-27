Ebonyi 2023: NNPP candidate decries high taxation

The governorship candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party for the 2023 general elections in Ebonyi State, Apostle Chris Adol-Awam, has lamented high taxation and insecurity in the state.

Adol-Awam, who is the General Overseer of the Eternal Light Christian World Ministry, stated this during a press briefing, in Abakaliki, on Friday.

He also alleged the first heightened debt profile of the state and vowed to offset all internal and external debts, if he becomes governor.

“I will strive to boast the State’s Internally-Generated Revenue through mining and other sources, if elected governor of Ebonyi State, come 2023.

“Ebonyi State under the present administration unfortunately parades the highest debt profile in the history of the state and this is very ugly and economically untenable for a young state. But, we know the magic and have the magic to settle those debts and equally create wealth for Ebonyi people when we come on board,” he said.

He also maintained that the local government system in the state had collapsed, saying, “I will join forces with the Presidency and other well-meaning Nigerians to fight vigorously to ensure that local government areas in the country gain their financial autonomy.”

He also noted that it was the turn of Ebonyi North Senatorial zone to produce the next governor of the state, saying he was contesting on the platform of the NNPP to win and succeed Governor David Umahi, come 2023.

He called on the stakeholders of Izzi clan to unite and forestall a situation where the people’s votes will be divided in 2023.